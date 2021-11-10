Zimbabwe’s manufacturing industry is sticking to its capacity utilisation growth estimate of 61 percent this year despite challenges threatening profitability, reports Zimbabwe Econonic Review.

After achieving a capacity utilisation level of 47% last year, the manufacturing sector is confident of an upward trend this year says Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) President, Kurai Matsheza explaining how the 61% growth target for this year is achievable.

“The target is really achievable we are doing all our surveys and they are pointing to good production levels, I know there are challenges but we are really in talks with the relevant people to chart the way forward,” he said.

Zwnews