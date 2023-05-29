The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has allegedly surrendered the running of the country’s elections to the governing party, ZANU PF.

According to renowned political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya, the ruling party has taken over the management of elections in the country.

“Putting it bluntly for avoidance of doubt, Zanu PF and not @ZECzim is running elections.

“Everything and anything else is a lie and this must be stopped,” he says.

Dr Ruhanya adds that ZEC need to be rescued from the capture by the ruling party.

“The decapture of ZEC is a matter of urgency. IT’s ZANUFICATION must stop,” adds Dr Ruhanya.

He also pointed out how the ZANU PF linked FAZ is in control of the country’s polls.

“FAZ and HERITAGE are running elections and not @ZECzim. They will be responsible for relaying those results and not ZEC.

“They will be responsible for the logistics. This is the most BOGUS elections ever in the history of Zimbabwe since Rhodes. Thats why voters roll is secret.

“ZANU PF, its security allies and ZEC know that they cant win free and credible elections in Zimbabwe.

“This has been the case since 2000 and its worse today under this economic rot, corruption and widespread poverty, hyper inflation etc. Daily they are manipulating processes.”

Apparently, many have quizzed why the country’s elections management body, ZEC is giving ZANU PF competitive advantage over opposition parties.

Meanwhile, three prominent Citizens Coalition for Change leaders from Bulawayo are not finding their names on the voters roll.

– Nicola Watson, MP

– Welshman Ncube, VP

– David Coltart, Senator

Team Pachedu says this is a very serious matter which ZEC should surely explain to the whole country why this is happening.

As if to confirm that the ruling party had been running the country’s elections, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at one point mocked former Zambian President Edgar Lungu for losing election to the then main opposition leader, now President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mnangagwa laughed at Lungu saying how can a sitting President, mandated to call for elections could go on to lose it.

Mnangagwa is on record saying those who think what happened in Zambia will be repeated in Zimbabwe are dreaming.

Zwnews