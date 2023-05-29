A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her friend’s husband in Epworth.

The woman was allegedly sexually violated by Tendekai Chitambu when she sought refuge at his house in the absence of his wife.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the woman was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

“Police are investigating a case where a woman was raped while seeking refuge in Epworth,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The accused is the husband of the complainant’s friend.

“On May 14 at around 9.30am, complainant and her husband had a dispute and she was thrown out of the house.

“The complainant sought accommodation at her friend’s place, but the friend was not there. Her friend told her to stay with her husband until she returned.

“On May 18 at around 7pm, the accused asked for sex from the complainant while they were having supper and she turned him down.

“At around 9pm on the same night, the accused removed his clothes and went to the spare bedroom where complainant was asleep.

“He woke her up and demanded to have sexual intercourse with her, arguing that he was supporting the complainant and her son by providing food and accommodation.

“Complainant told him that she was not interested and threatened to disclose the matter to accused’s wife. The accused then hit complainant on the head several times until she got weak.

“The accused person had unprotected sexual intercourse with the complainant once without her consent. After the act, the accused left for his bedroom.

“Complainant continued to stay at the house until May 20 when her husband followed to take her back home.

“She narrated her ordeal to her husband who promised to solve the matter,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro