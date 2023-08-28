The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has denied reports that it is inviting back polling agents to sign altered V11s forms.

There has been claims that ZEC is sending out messages recalling polling officers and observers to sign new V11 forms.

However, ZEC says: “The said reports are false.”

Zimbabwe recently held harmonised elections which are being said to be shambled.

The Southern African Development Community observer mission refused to endorse the outcome, saying the whole process failed to meet its guidelines for democratic polls.

