In a shocking development that has the potent of ripping a Rutenga-based ZCC church apart, a bishop with the sect allegedly proposed love and sent n*de pictures to the wife of his nephew, the state media reported.

Reports say Bishop Lyphet Matenda Mugaviri of the Zion Christian Church Kumuka Kwavakafa Nhaudzashe asked for love from Olinda Mashavave, the wife of Lesly Mugaviri, who is his elder brother’s son.

According to a report that was carried by the H-Metro, Bishop Mugaviri lusted over his brother’s daughter-in-law and sent her pictures of his shaft.

With three wives already, Bishop Mugaviri wanted Olinda to be his fourth wife.

Irked by the shameless actions of the man-of-the-cloth, Olinda and her husband Lesly decided to leak the chats and Bishop Mugaviri’s intimate pictures throughout the church’s WhatsApp groups.

In an interview, Jonathan Chauke, who is one of the elders of the church, confirmed the incident, saying the issue has deeply divided the church.

“I am fourth from the bishop and l acknowledge that this matter has created factions. “We spoke with the bishop after this incident and we advised him to step down. However, within the committee, others insisted that we should forgive him. “He should repent and avoid causing confusion. Some sections are disappointed over the way the man of cloth behaved and we need to take proper action. “Another key challenge is that we didn’t have a signed constitution, that’s why he is manipulating the system,” said Chauke.

When contacted for comment, Bishop Mugaviri deflected all questions to his church advisor, Kufakunesu Mubhoyi.

“The church may split because the royal family is fighting for power and the desire to control the church. “As the church, we advised them to resolve this issue as a family without affecting the church’s activities. “This issue started as a family issue and the family should continue to resolve its problems. “Another critical issue is that the aggrieved muroora should personally come forward with the matter, we cannot just rely on downloaded chats and we are not even seeing her face,” Mubhoyi said.

An audio also leaked, in which Bishop Mugaviri admitted to proposing love to his son’s wife and sending her n*des. He said his grandson was resolving the issue.

“What we discussed as a family pane charambika here? I will go back to Matonzi, maybe by August, ndinenge ndagadzirisa. I said sorry and sorry wani. By August ndinenge ndagadzirisa ndakupedzera.”

Lesly was incensed by this in the chat and was fiery:

“You talked about our issue with minister in charge Mahachi and you were already cleansed in my absence. Do not test me, handina kukumukirai ndimi makanyenga my wife.

“Keep on praying for people, but do not attempt to give people holy communion while I am still alive.”

