For 21-year-old Mercy Tirivavi, not even the sky has the limitations in her lifetime quest to put what she acquired during her period of study for a professional qualification into real life.

The former Blackfordby Agricultural College student, who graduated with a general Diploma in Agriculture has now embarked on a massive poultry project which she hopes will grow in leaps and bounds in the coming years.

The Gokwe-based graduate, who now boasts of over a hundred birds which she supplies to the local market- especially the bloated food cafés in the small Midlands town-bemoaned lack of space and appealed to the local authority to help her acquire enough land for the poultry project.

Speaking to our news-crew in Gokwe recently, Tirivavi said she envisions employing more staff for the success of her Maycee Chickens project.

“To me, salary is just but nothing – in actual fact, it’s temporary comfort to the employed and mere change to the one who will be milking out of the sweat of the labourer. So, it was in that sense that I personally decided to start up my own poultry project using the same knowledge that was imparted on me when I was in the classroom,” Tirivavi told this publication.

She also added that the Maycee Chickens project is aimed at uplifting youths, especially females from the agrarian town where she was born and bred.

“We intend to approach Gokwe Town Council and see if we can be able to get enough space for the project. My aim is to work with fellow women as I intend to encourage the girl child to focus much on the positives of life. Since time immemorial, women have been portrayed as the weaker set and I think I have a role to play and encourage fellow ladies that we are not lesser humans,” she said.

Tirivavi further quipped that she intends to open more branches for her MayCee Chickens within the Midlands Province and beyond.

“At the present moment, I have been getting much assistance from my parents who have been helping me with this poultry project. But, in the long run, I hope that I’ll be able to rope in more employees. I am also in the process of applying for more space from the council where I can execute the MayCee project to the fullest. It is also my hope that the local authority will be able to see that this project is meant to benefit the people of Gokwe, particularly women,” added Tirivavi.

