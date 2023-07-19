In a very depressing incident, a 32-year-old drug addict who fled home five years ago and returned recently, on Sunday strangulated his own biological mother to death.

The murder suspect has been identified as Samson Sikuru of Itanrin, in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State, in Nigeria.

It is also reported that the suspect’s younger brother, who is a night guard, raised the alarm after he returned from night duty and discovered that his mother had been killed.

Reports say Samson was arrested when neighbours discovered that he was behind the death of his mother and, subsequently, handed him over to the police.

A source who spoke to the Vanguard explained that the suspect had been a known drug addict, saying he had fled home five years ago before he returned recently.

Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Omotola Odutola, confirmed the murder, saying the command was aware of the incident.

Odutola further revealed that the suspect is currently a neuropsychiatric patient.

Policing authorities also explained that family members occasionally tied down Samson with ropes to prevent him from injuring himself or anyone.

“He had remained with his mother, whom he visited during Sallah celebrations, even though he is known for his retard tendency, but his condition was being managed to the best of the knowledge of his mother. “It is not yet clear if there was any provocation by his mother, but, preliminary investigation revealed that earlier same day, he was tied up in the house, only for him to loose himself and descended on his mother and strangled her,” Odutola said

She also added that marks of violence were found around the deceased neck, including lacerations discovered around her right legs, saying this proved there was force or violence.

“Samson Sikiru is still in the police custody, but, nothing much has been gotten from him, as he has not answered any coherent questions put across to him,” Odutola added.

