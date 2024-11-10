ZANU PF has finally banned the ED Anenge Achipo slogan as President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa drops the idea to extend his term of office beyond 2030.

This means the ruling party is now going to elect a new leader to replace Mnangagwa during its Congress in 2027.

According to insiders this has been confirmed by party Secretary for National Security Lovemore Matuke and National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha at a Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting held yesterday.

Below is the summary of the minutes from ZANU PF Harare Special PCC meeting yesterday that was chaired by Matuke and Machacha.

2030 Slogan Halted:

The 2030 slogan has been banned, marking a shift away from previous messaging.

Presidential Term Limit: Party leaders confirmed President Mnangagwa’s term will end in 2028, with elections for new leadership planned for 2027.

Unity and Focus: Members were urged to prioritize unity and avoid internal divisions, particularly in light of upcoming primary elections.

Leadership and Slogans: There was criticism over the delayed discontinuation of the 2030 slogan and concerns about a DJ (Masomere) allegedly overstepping authority in party events, questioning his mandate.

Land Barons Accountability: The Harare Resident Minister reaffirmed a crackdown on land barons, promising unbiased arrests.

Social Media Discipline: Plans were announced to create a policy addressing online conduct, especially for those disrespecting party leaders.

Affiliate Concerns: Questions arose over the influence and resources allocated to affiliates, with reassurances provided by Machacha.