Disqualified 2023 Presidential candidate and former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere says people should always look themselves in a mirror when foreigners start disrespecting them.

Kasukuwere’s comes after President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was booed in Botswana where he had gone to attend Duma Boko’s inauguration as that country’s new President.

“Certain events, behaviours and reactions you get require a moment of deep reflection.

“We are all not perfect, but, once people including foreigners start disrespecting you, introspection becomes necessary,” he said.

Kasukuwere added that wisdom and age should go hand in glove.

