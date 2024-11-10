The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Sarezi Shonhiwa (57) in connection with Goromonzi farm robbery in which US$3.000 cash and US$10.000 worth of goods were stolen.

According to the police press statement released on the 6th of November, the stolen items include clothes, cell phones, laptops, fire arms, speakers among other things.

In a press statement following the arrest, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

In other news, police in Zhombe have arrested Brighton Moyo (20) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Mujikwa Village near Chapewa Business Centre on 08/11/24 in which Kholwani Sibanda (34) died.

The suspect hit the victim with a farm brick on the head after an argument.

The victim had accused the suspect of assaulting a local girl.

Zwnews