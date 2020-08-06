The ruling Zanu PF party has temporarily closed its headquarters in the capital Harare after at least 26 of its staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Out of the 154 Zanu PF employees tested last week, twenty-six were found to have been infected with the Covid19 pandemic and as a result of this, those who contracted the virus have gone into isolation whilst the rest of the employees have been asked to stay home to allow disinfection at the offices.

In a statement on Wednesday, Zanu PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Patrick Chinamasa said those that are symptomatic have also been advised to seek ‘immediate and urgent medical attention’.

Chinamasa also said the party was undertaking to hold periodic testing of its staff and leadership for Covid-19 to ensure a safe working environment.

Zanu PF will also embark on a rigorous programme of testing district and provincial staff for Covid-19 and disinfection of the offices, said Chinamasa.

In recent weeks, the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on high-ranking Zanu PF figures including Lands and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri who succumbed to the pandemic, and was buried at the national shrine under strict Covid19 regulations.

This week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew and Harare South legislator Tongai Mnangagwa tested positive for coronavirus.

Zwnews