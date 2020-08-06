Hiding opposition MDC Alliance national deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala has declared Monday 10 August to Friday 15 August as the ‘week of action’ against the alleged misgovernance of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Harare administration.

Sikhala, who went into hiding after being named amongst dozens of opposition activists on police wanted list for inciting public violence, said Zanu PF’s perverse and intolerable behaviour cannot go unchallenged.

His remarks come barely a week after the government foiled planned street protests by deploying security forces across all major cities and towns across the country, with restricted movements on urbanites intending to get into the central business district.

“We must respond to this wanton violence by the rogue regime and its widespread corruption through intensifying the people’s struggle for freedom to save lives, protect the livelihoods of the people, put an end to corruption and restore genuine constitutionalism and the rule of law,” wrote Sikhala in his latest installment.

“Therefore Monday 10th August to Friday the 15th is the WEEK OF THE PEOPLE’S ACTION. This has been necessitated by the failure of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rogue regime to respond positively and decisively to the people’s call to end corruption and looting,” he said.

We publish the full text of Sikhala’s call for action below:

Monday 10 to Friday 15 August: WEEK OF PEOPLE’S ACTION By HON JOB WIWA SIKHALA 31st July Movement. The intransigent response by the jittery regime on the demands of the citizens, means that we must continue the people’s action without let. How would a normal government call its citizens terrorists simply because they have called on it to put an end to looting and corruption? Such arrogant and heartless response requires a response in equal measure from all of us. This is our country and we can not continue to allow perverse and intolerable behavior to go unchallenged. In terms of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, all executive, legislative and judiciary authority is derived from the people. This means the people can neither be terrorists nor dark forces; they’re the custodians of sovereign authority. Terrorists and dark forces can only be agents of the rogue regime that are abducting, torturing, sexually assaulting and murdering Zimbabweans who are targeted only for political reasons. We must respond to this wanton violence by the rogue regime and its widespread corruption through intensifying the people’s struggle for freedom to save lives, protect the livelihoods of the people, put an end to corruption and restore genuine constitutionalism and the rule of law. Therefore Monday 10th August to Friday the 15th is the WEEK OF THE PEOPLE’S ACTION. This has been necessitated by the failure of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rogue regime to respond positively and decisively to the people’s call to end corruption and looting. Rather than for Mnangagwa to end the scourge of corruption and looting, he has given the people, his middle finger. Instead of responding responsibly, he has unleashed state security elements to abduct, torture, maim and intensify human rights abuses. This calls upon us, to do as the people did during the period of slavery, to engage in the ‘RAGE’ response. Dear Zimbabweans, there are moments and times we must put to a STOP to all the evil around us. Zimbabwe cannot continue on this self-destructive path imposed on the nation by Mnangagwa’s rogue regime. As the 31st July Movement, we have agreed to intensify our struggle until Hopewell Chin’ono and Jacob Ngarivhume are released. Until all forms of corruption and looting are brought to an end. Until such a time when abductions, torture, violence against citizens and all forms of gross human rights abuses are brought to an end and Monday the 10th of August to Friday the 15th of August is the WEEK OF THE PEOPLE’S STRUGGLE. Speak Zimbabwe Speak #Free Hopewell Chin’ono

#Free Jacob Ngarivhume

NO to Corruption

NO to Looting

NO to Abductions

NO to Torture

No to Sexual Assault

NO to all forms of gross human rights abuses.

#ZimbabweanLivesMatter.

