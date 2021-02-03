The ruling Zanu PF has been accused of hypocrisy by the MDC-Alliance which claims that it is paralysing operations at its led Harare City Council as it has a $25 million debt in rates.

MDC national executive member Sessel Zvidzai allegedly claimed on social media that Zanu PF instead of accusing the opposition of having run down the urban councils it should pay what it owes as that was crippling service delivery.

The MDC has also described as hogwash claims that they were behind land invasions in urban areas as evidence on the ground showed that most land barons belong to Zanu PF.

A council top official who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation confirmed that Zanu PF owes millions to Harare.

“Yes the party owes more than $25 million to us in unpaid bills, but Zanu PF being Zanu PF no one dares to go there and talk about such an issue because the consequences maybe bad,” said the source.

Efforts to get a comment from Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo were futile as his phone was unreachable this morning.

A message suspected to have been created by MDC loyalists has since gone viral on social media platforms also naming some of the alleged Zanu PF land barons.

Below is the unedited message.

SHOCK AS ZANU PF OWES CITY OF HARARE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS

The week started with zbc being used to parrot fake news about the mdc alliance party however most residents are saddened by the reluctance by ZANU PF to pay municipal bills thereby compromising services, information coming from the city treasury indicated that Zanu Pf as a party owes the city of Harare over $25million rtgs in unpaid bills that could have been used to service the city .

It’s ironic that the same party has activated its propaganda machines to denigrate a council they have stripped resources for years , what comes to mind is that ZANU PF has grabbed municipal land and property

(1) The fourth street offices were grabbed by Zanu Pf using the Makwarara commission

(2) The Zanu Pf HQ was council land grabbed without paying a cent to Harare city council

(3) in Highfield near Mwamuka filling station ZANU PF looters grabbed that piece of land and have not paid

(4) in pomona ZANU PF GRABBED a piece of land and office for use by its Dcc have not paid for years

(5) in mbare Zanu Pf grabbed years back a municipal property and is using that for free

(6) in Glen Norah ZANU Pf has been illegally using Imba yemakonye for free without paying to council

(7) John L Nkomo as minister of local gvnt grabbed a Milton park house for free without paying the City council any cent

(8) THE numerous land invasion in BUDIRIRO were done by GODFREY GOMWE who spearheaded land invasions in Budiriro trying hard to be MP , this is known in Budiriro.

(9) in Chitungwiza Mr Mabamba a known Zanu Pf member grabbed land and resettled people without proper planning.

PEOPLE MUST REJECT THE ZANU PF NARRATIVE,THEY ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL LAND INVASIONS IN ZIMBABWE

OPEN YOUR EYES 👀