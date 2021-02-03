Zimbabwe and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is once again on the radar of Egyptian football clubs as he enters the final six months of his contract with Amakhosi.

Soccer Laduma reports that Al Ahly are among the sides keen on his services, hinting a possible reunion with Pitso Mosimane, his former coach at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their rivals Zamalek have also maintained their interest in the player while Pyramids have joined the race.

The publication, however, says 30-year old Billiat does not want to move to North Africa and wants to continue his career in Mzansi.

And Amakhosi do have an option to extend his stay for another 12 months and the club will likely exercise it.

The Zimbabwe Warriors talisman is currently nursing a leg injury after cracking a bone last month.

