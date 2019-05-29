Zanu PF MPs heckle during Dabengwa minute of silence

Zanu PF MPs refused to observe a moment of silence for the late war hero Dumiso Dabengwa in Parliament on Tuesday.

MDC chief whip Prosper Mutseyami was heckled by Zanu PF MPs as MDC MPs stood up to recognise a minute of silence before the Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi ordered them to take their seats.

MDC boss Nelson Chamisa referred to the shocking incident on Twitter Wednesday.

“Some MPs’ refusal to honour Cde DD in parliament yesterday sends signals of a country in turmoil. Zimbabwe is so deeply polarised by divisive and bitter partisanship,” Chamisa said.

“We hurt and hate each other so badly on account of politics leaving us with deep wounds. We must love, unite, heal and build!”

Independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa disagreed with Zanu PF behaviour and said as a former MP the ZAPU leader deserved recognition.