More rumours of another coup in Zimbabwe…Mnangagwa resigning stories

ZimEye is doing a review of the security situation in the country. This comes amid several scenes of soldiers and police officers seen roaming the streets of Harare.

The incidents sparked fears and speculation of a coup, just as rumours went viral that ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has agreed to resign.

As at 7am Harare time, Wednesday, soldiers armed with AK rifles were seen roaming in the streets of Mufakose, Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa and other parts of the capital city.

The last time there was such military presence was during the January 2019 state violence incidents during which Emmerson Mnangagwa’s in law relative, the former Deputy Finance Minister Terence Mukupe claimed there was a military attempt to remove Mnangagwa as state President.

This time and as of last week Friday, Mukupe had taken to Twitter to warn against a military plot.

“You can’t employ the same strategy twice. Good luck to you daydreamers. We will respond in kind,” Mukupe said.

He was referring to the 2017 coup which removed former President Robert Mugabe and got Mnangagwa into power.

Mukupe added to his tweet a looping video of the then coup spokesman, Major General Sibusiso Moyo speaking in a ZBC broadcast announcing the 2017 military takeover.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning there were several WhatsApp messages making claim that there was a coup happening. ZimEye was at pains to obtain a comment from the military spokesperson and at the time of writing none had been obtained.

While efforts to get a comment from the Information Ministry were neither fruitful, ZimEye managed to speak to one of the owners of WhatsApp messages circulating these rumours.

zimeye

agencies