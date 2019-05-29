Donald Trump’s Govt Warns Zimbabwe

The US through it’s Harare Embassy has called on the Zimbabwe government to respect its own constitution and to allow activists to hold peaceful demonstrations.

The message comes following the arrest of 7 activists who have been charged with plotting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Said Senator Robert Kennedy:

Harassment and targeted arrests of civil society leaders damages Zimbabwe’s reputation and economic future. We call on the Zimbabwean government to uphold its constitution, respect rule of law and foster an environment where all can contribute to the nation’s progress. All citizens and their civic leaders, political parties, or civil society organizations have the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and association. All have important roles to play in contributing to Zimbabwe’s future and must be given the space and freedom to do so. Hand in hand with freedom of speech goes the power to be heard, to share in the decisions of government which shape men’s lives.

President Trump’s Government recently extended punitive Zimbabwe sanctions following the shooting of civillians by security forces during protests.

His adminstration went on to say they won’t remove sanctions until when the killers are brought to justice. They made respect for human rights, freedom of expression and assembly preconditions for sanctions to be removed.