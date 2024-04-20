Mberengwa East Member of Parliament, Hamadziripi Dube, was among the unfortunate victims of a fatal car accident while en route to Independence Day celebrations yesterday. The incident, which occurred near Kadoma, resulted in the loss of three lives, with one individual sustaining injuries.

According to reports, a Ford Ranger twin cab carrying Dube and two other passengers veered off the road, overturned, and ultimately landed upright. Sadly, the impact of the accident claimed the lives of all three occupants, while one person sustained injuries and was promptly transported to Kadoma General Hospital for medical treatment.

In response to the tragedy, the Zimbabwe Republic Police issued a statement confirming the details of the accident. The Ford Ranger twin cab, carrying three passengers, veered off the road and overturned, leading to the loss of three lives and injuries to one individual.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured party received necessary medical care at the same hospital.