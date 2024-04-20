CONTROVERSIAL philanthropist Wicknell Chivayo has made headlines once again, this time for his generous gesture towards Zimbabwe’s comedy stars. Chivayo bestowed four of the country’s beloved comedians with brand new cars, adding to his long list of endless donations.

The recipients of Chivayo’s generosity include the dynamic comedic duo Bhutisi and Kedha, who have captured the hearts of audiences with their hilarious performances. Additionally, veteran comedian and singer Kapfupi, as well as the talented MaVery, were also among the fortunate beneficiaries of Chivayo’s goodwill.

The initiative was sparked by Bhutisi’s heartfelt plea on social media, where he expressed his admiration for Chivayo and humbly requested a vehicle as a token of appreciation for his unwavering support for Zanu-PF. Touched by Bhutisi’s appeal, Chivayo responded in grand fashion by not only fulfilling his request but also extending the gesture to other deserving comedians.

In an official announcement on his verified Facebook page, Chivayo directed the comedians to collect their brand new Toyota Aqua vehicles from Madzibaba Chipanga. Expressing his congratulations and well wishes, Chivayo commended the comedians on their achievements and urged them to enjoy their new rides.