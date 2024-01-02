ZANU PF Patriots says Winky D is a politician and not a musician.
They call his well attended New Year’s even gig at the Harare International Conference Center a political rally.
“This tweet is unfortunate.
“We have no problem with Winky D the musician. This event was a political rally and not a music show,” said ZANU PF Patriots on its X handle.
Apparently, the ruling party’s affiliate, heaped praises on Jah Prayzah real name Mukudzei Mukombe saying he is a Great musician Of All Times (GOAT)
“Jah Prayzah, the GOAT.
“Great musician, kwete the other noise maker.”
Winky D fell off with the ruling party after he dropped an album Euraka which was deemed politically incorrect.
The album has a track which lambasts corruption, and that allegedly angered ZANU PF.
Zwnews