ZANU PF Patriots says Winky D is a politician and not a musician.

They call his well attended New Year’s even gig at the Harare International Conference Center a political rally.

“This tweet is unfortunate.

“We have no problem with Winky D the musician. This event was a political rally and not a music show,” said ZANU PF Patriots on its X handle.

Apparently, the ruling party’s affiliate, heaped praises on Jah Prayzah real name Mukudzei Mukombe saying he is a Great musician Of All Times (GOAT)

“Jah Prayzah, the GOAT.

“Great musician, kwete the other noise maker.”

Winky D fell off with the ruling party after he dropped an album Euraka which was deemed politically incorrect.

The album has a track which lambasts corruption, and that allegedly angered ZANU PF.

Zwnews