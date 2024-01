Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere says his homecoming to take over power from President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is unstoppable.

Through one of his X handles, The Return of Kasukuwere, the former ZANU PF National Political Commissar said he is unbreakable:

“Saviour Kasukuwere is unbreakable. They can’t stop what’s coming.”

His team also maintains that: “We need Saviour Kasukuwere back in Zimbabwe ASAP, he’s the ONLY man that can bring us together.”

Zwnews