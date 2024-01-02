Image: Nakiso TV

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has summoned and is currently questioning musician Freemam real name Energy Chizanga.

Posting on its X handle, ZRP said:

“The ZRP confirms that musician Energy Chizanga (34) aka ”Freeman” is currently being interviewed by CID Homicide in connection with ongoing investigations into criminal allegations and association with armed robbery suspects. More details to be availed.”

Freeman has allegedly been linked to armed robbers causing debate on social media.

Zwnews