The Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU PF) has accused the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) of using its regalia to commit crimes.

The ruling party says the main opposition party is hiding in the regalia of ZANU PF so as to tarnish its image.

“CCC supporters use our regalia to engage in illegal activities, including violence.

“In this picture is CCC supporter wearing our regalia,” says the ruling party.

Apparently, Zimbabwean politics has for long been characterized by violence allegedly perpetrated by Zanu PF members.

Few months ago, a ruling Party official called for the murder of main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa recently urged his supporters to put on ZANU PF regalia for the sake of safety.

Zwnews