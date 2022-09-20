Exiled former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi says there is need for talks to set conditions for free and fair elections.

Writing on Twitter, Walter Mzembi said there must be dialogue to chart the pre and post-election situation.

‘’Elections in Zimbabwe in the national interest must be preceded by national dialogue on minimum conditions for peaceful elections, cure toxic past, and set the stage for post-election take off in 2023,” he says.

Mzembi implies that he is ready to champion the initiative.

‘’Ready to champion this initiative. It needs neutrality,’’ he said.

Mzembi is not the only person who has spoken about the need for dialogue.

Apparently, Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume concurs, he says without proper conditions, elections would be used to vote a murderer into State House.

“The way to give a crook legitimacy is through elections. Elections turn a murderous thief into a president,” he says.

Meanwhile, the church is also on record pushing for an all-inclusive dialogue, but their efforts were shot down by Zanu PF which believes all talks must happen through Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

