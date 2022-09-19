The Zimbabwe Republic Police is calling on people with missing relatives to assist in the identification of two accident victims.

According to police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi the two victims, a male and a female died in separate accidents.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, police in Harare are investigating a robbery case which occurred in Mt Pleasant at around 0330 hours on 18/09/22.

Five unknown suspects pounced at the complainant’s house and stole two cellphones, a Toyota GD6 Fortuner with foreign number plates and US$56 300 cash.

Zwnews