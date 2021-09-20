Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema left Lusaka last night for Washington DC to attend United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
Apparently, Hichilema boarded a commercial Qatar airplane with a small delegation, as cost cut measures.
Meanwhile, Zambia’s minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane recently announced cost cutting measures on foreign travels.
In 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa hired a Dubai private jet to fly him to the same UNGA, and had a huge entourage of 90 delegates who flew to the US in several planes.
Zwnews