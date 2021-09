The country yesterday recorded 4 deaths and 199 new cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is among the only 13 African countries to achieve the World Health Organisation target on vaccination.

The WHO target is to have vaccinated at least 10 percent of the population at this juncture.

And the country has vaccinated 13 percent of the population, 3% above the target.

Zimbabwe is administering mainly vaccines from China and Russia.

Zwnews