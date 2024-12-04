The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Chairman Macheal Reza has been accused of storming Harare Magistrate’s court & influenced the release of the Chinese after she had been issued with a warrant of arrest.

The Chinese national Song Li was listed as number 14 on police wanted persons.

Making the allegations, the Children of War Veterans Association, Reza has been on the Chinese lady’s payroll for years.

ZACC is mandated to combat corruption, theft, misappropriation, abuse of power & other improper conduct in the public & private sector.

Zwnews