Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says no former liberation movement should feel threatened by a people it liberated.

He says it is clear that most Liberation Parties have come to the end of their shelf life, those that still have a life in them have reformulated themselves by invoking “High Command” voting but even this will not hold for too long.

According to the former cabinet minister, it is the failure to transform by the proverbial Dinosaur, once the most dominant terrestrial vertebrate that led to it’s extinction.

“Current mischief needing a cure in most former Liberation Movements includes a culture of entitlement, exclusionary high handed politics, failure to renew and regenerate and a departure from founding charters of serving the people not the current parasitic, horse and rider relationship with the people.

“Former Liberation Movements need a Reset to founding principles and for relevance with contemporary generations, a Renewal, Regeneration & Modernisation Agenda,” he said.

Mzembi added that organisations, political parties in this instance do expire like the human life leading them, and unless they seek to regenerate, and not fear renewal they surely will die.

“Renewal is a natural progression. In the terminal state of Revolutionary Parties the only answer is Regeneration and Renewal and this is neither sexually transmitted nor an inheritance.

“A modernisation agenda steeped in founding values will bring to the fore a successor cadreship. A key word underpinning the survival of Liberation Movements shall be Meritocracy. Embrace merit, don’t hate excellence.

“Building organisations investing in mediocrity, gossip & chicanery, buying support in fraudulent primaries and opaque processes is not gonna be sustainable. There is a pushback on this political culture and Botswana has just shown us How. The modern alternative will sweep away entitlement,” he said.

Renowned political commentator Elder Mabhunu says ZANU PF is destroying itself due to infighting and failure to re-new itself.

He says ZANU-PF does not need an opposition party to remove it power but will implode & evaporate from Zimbabwean politics.

He adds that ZANU-PF is currently in self-destruction trajectory.

Zwnews