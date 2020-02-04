Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has joined several African leaders in mourning the passing on of former Kenyan strongman Daniel Arap Moi, describing the late long-ruling president as an active East African.

Museveni said he first Moi, who died this Tuesday morning at age 95, after the defeat of the despotic Idi Amin Dada Oumee in 1979, adding that the late Kenyan second president helped revive the regional East African Community (EAC).

“I learnt with sadness about the death of Mzee Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, the former president of Kenya. It is no doubt that Kenya, East Africa and the entire continent has lost a great leader. I first met Mzee Moi in 1979 after the defeat of Amin”, wrote Museveni on his Twitter handle.

“He (Moi) was an active East African. He supported the East African Community (and) its integration. Him, Mzee Hassan Mwinyi & myself revived what had become the defunct EAC. My condolences & that of Ugandans to H.E Uhuru Kenyatta, the Moi family and all Kenyans on the passing of this icon”, he said.

Zwnews