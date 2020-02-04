NAMIBIAN police in the Oshana region are calling for assistance to trace a Zimbabwean citizen who is wanted in connection with the investigation of an incident in which a man was allegedly killed at Oshakati over a taxi fare of N$20 on Sunday.

The police are looking for the 41-year-old Lengton Meki, and need help from the public to trace him, Oshana regional police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo said on Monday.

A man from Zimbabwe, the 51-year-old Chipuriro Botham, was bludgeoned to death with a brick by one of his fellow countrymen during an argument over N$20 change in Oshakati.

According to Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division, the incident occurred at about 23:40 on Sunday evening after the deceased person and the suspect, the 41-year-old Meki Lengton(Langton), shared a taxi ride from Ondangwa to Oshakati.

“The two Zimbabwean men were passengers in a taxi they took from Ondangwa. The suspect paid the taxi fee on behalf of the deceased but driver gave the change to the wrong man and an argument ensued,” Warrant Officer Shikole said.

After the driver stopped at their destination and his passengers disembarked from the car, the fight got physical and the suspect killed the deceased person by hitting him several times in the face with a brick.

Lengton fled the scene of the violent murder on foot and it is believed that he is attempting to make his way back to Zimbabwe via the back roads of the various northern regions of Namibia.

In this regard the Namibian Police has requested the public to assist them in tracing the suspect.

Warrant Officer Shikole said information about the whereabouts of Langton can be given at the nearest police station.