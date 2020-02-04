Former Miss Zimbabwe model and General Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry, has sensationally claimed that her husband’s maid Delight Munyoro has poisoned her younger children she looks after, training them to shun their older siblings from Marry’s marriage to a Harare businessman and former Zimbabwe warriors sharp shooter Shingi Kawondera.

This was revealed on Saturday in court papers when a Harare court sent Marry to prison after Chiwenga’s maid reported an assault. The same court was also told that Chiwenga is “now discarding Marry because he has a new modern woman in his life”.

Said Marry in her court papers: