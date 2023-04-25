A netizen has implored Citizens Coalition for Change -CCC- president Nelson Chamisa to work hard if he is to dream of ever going to stay at State House.

The netizen identified as @MyWorldZMtime says it is not enough for Chamisa to bank on his youthfulness or handsome face thinking that it will take him to State House.

“We have said it before and we will say it again:

“Political Power is not won by youthfulness, handsome, or bible verses.

“Political Power is won by the ability to negotiate, to dialogue and to form coalitions.

“WEAK Pastor Chamisa is too young to understand these basic principles,” twitted the netizen.

Apparently, Chamisa is one of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s main contender as Zimbabwe heads for the much anticipated polls this year.

In the previous election, Chamisa narrowly lost to Mnangagwa, the outcome he challenged in court and lost the case.

Meanwhile, Chamisa is optimistic that he will defeat Mnangagwa this year, though he maintains that the playing ground is not level.

Zwnews