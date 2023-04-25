MUSICIAN Paradzai Mesi says he is already looking into the future after he emerged as a free man following a week of personal tribulations.

The Njerama Boys band leader has apologised to his fans, and family, after he was arrested and charged with theft for stealing groceries from a tuckshop at Henstone Farm in Glendale last week.

Mesi has vowed to change his ways after charges against him were withdrawn by the complainant, Never Sabau, who confirmed his decision in the Concession Magistrates’ Court that he was not influenced by anyone else.

He said he was already looking forward to his double date at Club Joy Centre in Chitungwiza where he is billed to perform on Friday and Saturday.

“To our fans ndirikuuya kuzokubharavadzai.

“It’s going to be fireworks on stage at Club Joy Centre,” he said.

The musician grabbed headlines after a video of him in handcuffs emerged.

He had been nabbed for theft.

But Mesi has now vowed to change.

“I am grateful for the help I received from Mudiwa Hood and I urge him to help many others who are in need.

“I also want to thank Never Sabau for forgiving me and for prioritising our relationship which I had messed up.

“I vow to change and be a better man,” Mesi told H-Metro outside court after his theft charge had been withdrawn.

state media