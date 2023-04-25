Former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says he played a role in planning the coup d’etat that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe.

Zivhu says he was there when the plan was hatched twenty years ago, and bemoans that some people who opposed the idea are the ones who are enjoying the fruits of the coup today.

“Pairongwa zvekuti ED apinde panyanga, some 20 years ago, ndaitovamowo ndichitumwa nevakuru, saka dzikamai, chinhu takabva nacho Kure..

“Vamwe vari mberi nhasi vaitoda kuti zvisafa zvakaitika pahupenyu, but team raka master chi game ichi zvikabuda, ED pfee,” says Zivhu.

Apparently, Zivhu says she will remain Mnangagwa’s supporter despite being thrown out of the boat, adding that one doesn’t change surname just because the father has chased him/ her away.

“Thank you Masvingo Province, I will be heading home soon, I was born Zanu pf and I will die Zanu pf, and buried by my fellow Comrades, I will support the President and the Party as usual, you don’t change your surname because your father chased you away.”

Zivhu was fired from the ruling party in 2020 on allegations of misconduct, after he reportedly called for dialogue between President Mnangagwa and Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa.

He wrote on his Twitter account that dialogue between the first lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, and then then MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s wife Sithokozile is the the only solution to Zimbabwe’s challenges.

Zivhu told Mnangagwa that he was spending a lot of money trying to re-engage with Western countries while failing to organise dialogue with Chamisa.

Zwnews