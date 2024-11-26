President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has called on councillors to respond to residents’ calls for service delivery.

Addressing the local government Indaba at a local hotel in the capital today, Mnangagwa local authorities must identify the people’s challenges and address.

His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses:

-Welcomes all

-Local Authorities remain an integral cog of local Government in Zimbabwe

-I expect you to be centres of excellence across the local governance spectrum.

-Urban and Rural acts clearly indicate your roles

-Blue Print on “A call to Action – No Compromise to Service delivery: First Stage of Interventions to Modernise the Operations of Local Authorities towards a 2030 Vision”

-Commend local authorities for the efforts made to date.

-However the call to action blueprint was the first stage, you must scale up efforts to improve infastrucuture not to leave the ward as you found it, leave something.

-There is no room for the sense of entitlement and silo mentality.

-Identify challenges and needs of people you lead.

-Government is in support of establishment of infastrucuture, especially that involve women and youth.

-Zanupf Government is now taking up the reconstruction of the Mbare Traders Market.

-Our urban communities deserve better working and living places.

-In crafting 2025 Masterplans and budgets scale up people centered projects.

-Decentralisation, both urban and rural councils must deliver.

-We must be responsive to calls by our people on service delivery.

-Regular consultations with the people.

-When called to lead you must be a slave to them who elected you.

-We are a nation born out of sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom we will never divorce ourselves from that enduring spirit.

-Ministry of Local Government I applaud you, continue to train them nomatter which party they are from it is to promote our national shared vision.

-Im deeply concerned by cases of corruption in the local governance and entire society, perpetrators must face full wrath of the law.

-Let us all commit ourselves to root out this social ill.

-Onset of 2024-25 Agricultural season, let us awaken to disaster management and risk management.

-Remain on high alert so that you help each other when tragedy falls.

-Know that I am the SADC Chairmain, you are all SADC Chairs.

-I declare the 2024 ZLAG annual Indaba opened.

-God bless you all