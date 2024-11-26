Image- H-Metro

Veteran musician Leonard Karikoga Zhakata has collected his Toyota Fortuner gift from controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Accepting the donation, Zhakata thanked Chivayo for noticing his toil and contribution to the country’s entertainment industry.

Zhakata was honoured together with Mechanic Manyeruke and Olivia Charamba.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans have responded to the donations by Chivayo with mixed reactions.

Some are of the idea that the three musicians should have rejected the offer by Chivayo whom they call a crook.

Apparently, others say there is nothing wrong with accepting a gift.

