It can be revealed that veteran midfielder Willard Katsande has been involved in a gruesome hijacking incident on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

A year ago, Katsande was left with injuries and his German-manufactured SUV vehicle damaged after being assaulted during a road rage incident on the West Rand on the day he made his debut for Sekhukhune United following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs after a 10-year stay.

The latest incident happened at Southgate Mall on Tuesday.

Katsande’s vehicle was later recovered in Eldorado Park by a tracking company, however with extensive damage.

A case has been filed by Katsande with the police.

Katsande confirmed the incident to this website adding that he lost both business and personal property worth thousands of rands including a cellphone plus money which was in the car at the time of the incident.

The Zimbabwean had just returned from a visit to his homeland.

The 36-year-old has been hard at work building his business profile which includes construction and his popular clothing line Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi

“I’m traumatised right now because of my previous road rage experience,” Katsande tells KickOff. “I have been left with bruises because the three guys who hijacked me in the parking lot at Southgate Mall dragged me on the ground. “The car has been recovered in Eldorado Park but is badly damaged inside and ransacked of my belongings inside the vehicle. “This is a huge inconvenience considering that there was business property inside the car which will now affect the business.”

Katsande has made 18 appearances for Sekhukhune this past season where he is set to continue for the next campaign.

