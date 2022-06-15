President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on parents and guardians to set a good example by teaching children indigenous languages.

He says children should be taught indigenous languages because this will help enforce cultural norms which emphasise respect of each other’s community and environment.

Officiating at the Indigenous Languages Conference currently underway in Victoria Falls, Mnangagwa said the family is the first classroom and parents are the child’s teacher.

He added that his government will render the necessary support that build capacity around national languages and understanding of cultural heritage.

“Government continues strengthening education systems through increasing languages teachers.

“Intergrating training of indigenous languages for professionals for social cohesion of community,” he said.

Mnangagwa added that it is his hope that the conference should birth a National language policy leading to an act that leaves no one and no place behind.

Zimbabwe has 16 official languages in the 2013 Constitution and the Conference has brought together experts in the areas of African languages and linguistics.

Zwnews