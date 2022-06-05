Image: Knowledge Chingwecha

The old rivalry has been rekindled, and it is half time at the National Sports Stadium where Dynamos is leading fellow city rivals Caps United by 2 goals to nil in the Castle Premier Soccer League.

From the olden times, when the two teams meet, fireworks were always expected as there was team culture to play for.

The Harare derby has however, of late reportedly been diluted due to player movements in the old times it was rare for a player to cross the floor from Caps United to Dynamos or vice versa.

However, in the recent times the unwritten law seems to have been broken as players could cross to any team.

At the NSS Issa Sadiki and Ralph Kawondera scored for Dembare after Caps defense was caught in sixes and sevens.

Despite enjoying a lion’s share of possession, the home side could not hold on to the draw and eventually succumbed to a Sadiki strike just a minute before the breather.

Dynamos got another by Kawondera minutes after half time.

Action continues on resumption…

Zwnews

Team line ups: