Westridge Primary School Teachers Leave School Without Conducting Lessons, Phone Messages Leaked

Harare teachers

HARARE:  Married cheating lovers flee amidst intense scrutiny

In the wake of the scandalous revelation of their adulterous affair, the teachers from Westridge Primary School in Harare found themselves under intense scrutiny upon returning to work yesterday. Sources disclosed to news reporters that the implicated duo, Thomas Chikanga, 51, and Nomathamsanqa Nyathi, 36, hastily left the premises without conducting any lessons.

The atmosphere at the school was fraught with gossip and speculation following the exposé of their indiscretions, which had been exclusively reported by H-Metro. The palpable tension seemed to have prompted Chikanga and Nyathi to make a swift exit, evading the judgmental gazes of their colleagues and students.

The scandal, which unfolded over the weekend when Nyathi’s husband caught them in bed, continues to reverberate throughout the school community, casting a shadow over the professional integrity of the educators involved. As the fallout persists, questions linger regarding the repercussions of their actions and the impact on the school’s environment.

Below is a snippet of some of the leaked messages the two were exchanging via text:

“That’s true my babe, we got to guard against any negativity coz can forsee good times coming our way as husband and wife,” texted Chikanga.

“I can’t wait,” replied Nyathi.

“Hie love, it’s not good to keep on communicating with your ex-lover. What will happen if she visits Zimbabwe?

“Obvious, you’ll meet and maybe spend the whole weekend away.

“Imagine ndiri inini chatting with my ex? Do unto others what you want them to do for you. Love you always.”

Chikanga then replied:

“Noma, I hear you and will definitely stop it from now on.”

26th March 2024

