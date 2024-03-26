Sport

LIVE: How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Kenya Online, Four-Nation Tournament Final Match Streaming Channels

Image Credit ZIFA: Zimbabwe Warriors

Today, Zimbabwe’s national football team is poised to face Kenya in the highly anticipated final of the Four-Nation tournament, set to unfold at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm CAT.

Zimbabwe’s journey to the final saw them triumph over Zambia in a tense encounter, securing victory in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout with a final scoreline of 6-5. Meanwhile, Kenya exhibited dominance in their semifinal clash, delivering a resounding 4-0 defeat to the hosts, Malawi.

Live Online Streaming Links, Zimbabwe Warriors Play Kenya Harambee Stars in Malawi Today

For those eager to catch the action, the Zimbabwe vs. Kenya showdown will be available for streaming via the MBC TV website and PROPESA TV YouTube Channel. Fans can also catch the action on KBC’s YouTube channel as well as the Kenyan national broadcaster’s Facebook page.

Additionally, Malawi FA’s Mpira TV will broadcast the match live on their YouTube Channel.

This final encounter holds personal significance for coaches Norman Mapeza of Zimbabwe and Engin Firat of Kenya, who share a longstanding friendship dating back to their playing days in the Turkish league. Today, however, they find themselves on opposite sides of the touchline, vying for tournament glory.

With preparations underway, Zimbabwe’s coach Mapeza exudes confidence in his team’s ability to deliver a stellar performance. Reflecting on their semifinal triumph, Mapeza emphasizes the importance of collective effort and self-belief in achieving success on the football pitch.

As the final whistle beckons, anticipation mounts as fans eagerly await a thrilling showdown between these two footballing giants.

ZwNews will post live streaming links on this site when they become available.

What time in Zimbabwe vs Kenya

The match will kick off at 5pmZimbabwe time,  6pm Kenyan time at the Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe.

Share
26th March 2024

Recent Posts

Gokwe man drops dead after drinking Lula Lula boosting medicine, Sangoma arrested

Tragedy Strikes: Gokwe Man Dies After Consuming Alleged Sex-Enhancing Potion A somber incident has unfolded… Read More

26th March 2024

Court dismisses ANC application against Zuma’s MK party

The Electoral Court has dismissed the African National Congress’ (ANC) application for the Independent Electoral… Read More

26th March 2024

11 Of The Best African Sporting Legends

11 Of The Greatest Sporting Legends Across The African Continent During the mid-twentieth century, sport… Read More

26th March 2024

Footprints sells out man after raping woman at knifepoint

A 33 year-old man from Beitbridge was recently convicted by a local magistrate for raping… Read More

26th March 2024

Court to hand down judgment in ANC Vs Zuma case today

The Electoral Court will on Tuesday hand down judgment in the African National Congress (ANC)’s… Read More

26th March 2024

About 5,4m Zimbabweans battling hunger

About 5,4 million Zimbabweans are battling hunger this month amid the free-falling local currency and… Read More

26th March 2024