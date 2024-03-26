LIVE: How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Kenya Online, Four-Nation Tournament Final Match Streaming Channels

Today, Zimbabwe’s national football team is poised to face Kenya in the highly anticipated final of the Four-Nation tournament, set to unfold at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm CAT.

Zimbabwe’s journey to the final saw them triumph over Zambia in a tense encounter, securing victory in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout with a final scoreline of 6-5. Meanwhile, Kenya exhibited dominance in their semifinal clash, delivering a resounding 4-0 defeat to the hosts, Malawi.

For those eager to catch the action, the Zimbabwe vs. Kenya showdown will be available for streaming via the MBC TV website and PROPESA TV YouTube Channel. Fans can also catch the action on KBC’s YouTube channel as well as the Kenyan national broadcaster’s Facebook page.

Additionally, Malawi FA’s Mpira TV will broadcast the match live on their YouTube Channel.

This final encounter holds personal significance for coaches Norman Mapeza of Zimbabwe and Engin Firat of Kenya, who share a longstanding friendship dating back to their playing days in the Turkish league. Today, however, they find themselves on opposite sides of the touchline, vying for tournament glory.

With preparations underway, Zimbabwe’s coach Mapeza exudes confidence in his team’s ability to deliver a stellar performance. Reflecting on their semifinal triumph, Mapeza emphasizes the importance of collective effort and self-belief in achieving success on the football pitch.

As the final whistle beckons, anticipation mounts as fans eagerly await a thrilling showdown between these two footballing giants.

What time in Zimbabwe vs Kenya

The match will kick off at 5pmZimbabwe time, 6pm Kenyan time at the Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe.