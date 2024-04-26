Douglas Mutoredzanwa’s charade as a medical practitioner at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare came to an abrupt end when his lack of medical expertise became glaringly obvious. The impostor was apprehended during his ‘doctor’s rounds’ at the esteemed medical facility on Tuesday.

Mutoredzanwa’s audacious act involved duping Dr. Wilson Kurangwa, an attending physician, into believing he was a qualified medical doctor on duty. However, his facade quickly unraveled when he bungled an attempt to interpret an X-ray, reading it upside down and making erroneous comments.

Adding insult to injury, Mutoredzanwa shamelessly pilfered medical supplies, including surgical blades, pethidine drugs, syringes, cotton wool, Cannula sensitive tapes, and gloves, before attempting to make his escape.

Fortunately, Dr. Kurangwa’s suspicions were aroused by Mutoredzanwa’s ineptitude with the X-ray, prompting him to alert Whatmore Tarugarira, the hospital’s vigilant loss control officer.

With Tarugarira’s swift intervention, supported by security personnel, Mutoredzanwa was promptly apprehended when he failed to provide a satisfactory account of his presence at the hospital. Upon search, stolen medical items were recovered from his possession.

Appearing before the courts, represented by Rufaro Chonzi, Mutoredzanwa faced stern opposition to bail. Consequently, he was remanded in custody pending further bail considerations.

This incident echoes a recent case where Felix Tagonera, another imposter posing as a gynecologist at Parirenyatwa Hospital, was granted bail under similar circumstances. Tagonera is scheduled to appear in court again on May 13, awaiting further legal proceedings.

state media