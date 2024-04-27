The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Walter Zvarevashe (26) was found dead with a deep cut on the head along Lomagundi Road, Westgate, on 25/04/24.

The police are therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, ZRP confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred around 1600 hours yesterday at the 53 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road in which 15 people were killed after a Sprinter kombi travelling towards Masvingo was involved in a head on collision with a truck travelling towards Harare.

More details to be released in due course.