Gvt launches Early Learning Policy, ECD education to begin at 4 years old

The government yesterday launched the Zimbabwe Early Learning Policy (ZELP) at Thornicroft Park Primary School, Ruwa.
This seeks to provide quality and relevant education to learners below the age of 7 years.
The rationale for developing the ZELP is to improve learning outcomes for the development of national human capital in line with the outcomes of National Development Strategy 1.
The policy will ensure that every child in Zimbabwe accesses equitable, quality, inclusive, affordable and relevant foundational learning.
The launch means early childhood learning will now start at the age of four.
