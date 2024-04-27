Prominent jazz musician, Majahawodwa Ndlovu popularly known as Jays Marabini has received a Toyota Hilux GD6 from controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Confirming the development on his X handle, Chivayo said he saw it fit to give Jays Marabini the vehicle for supporting national and ZANU PF events.

“Yesterday evening i had the privilege to watch two head of states and governments enjoying some wonderful JAZZ or AFRO POP music from a distance…

“When you support NATIONAL EVENTS you make me happy and when you make me happy what follows is obvious…

“On that note i say congratulations to Mr Majahawodwa Ndlovu popularly known as Jeys Marabini all the way from FILABUSI in MATEBELELAND SOUTH.

“Please go to ENTERPRISE CAR SALES and see Madzibaba Chipaga 48 thousand USD has been paid this morning and your TOYOTA HILUX GD6 DAKAR double cab is ready for collection.

“Your contribution and continued support at ZANU PF rallies and national events throughout the years together with the significant contribution you’ve made in the music industry will never be forgotten.

“Enjoy your and please continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party and attending national events… GOD BLESS YOU… EDELIVERS…. EDWORKS…EDHUCHI…2030 ANENGE ARIPO,” said Chivayo.

Zwnews