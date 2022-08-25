Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has pleaded with South Africans to be patient with Zimbabweans as they go through the trying times, adding that they are out there because of poor leadership back home.

“Fellow Africans in South Africa, we note your frustrations and economic constraints. I kindly ask for your support to Zimbabweans in these trying times.

“Help us as we do our best to fix Zimbabwe for a prosperous future. In less than 400 days our fights will be a thing of the past,” he says.

He said Zimbabweans are good people:

“We need free and fair elections to permanently resolve our politics and the economy.

“Many are not in your country out of mischief but on account of poor leadership, bad governance and deadening poverty.

“Zimbabweans mean no harm to you. After all, we are decent and great neighbors.”

He pledged that a new Zimbabwe with world class health service is loading.

“A New Great Zimbabwe will provide world class health facilities for all Zimbabweans. Citizens won’t have to go outside the country to search for proper medical facilities.

“We’ll have provincial & district health centres of excellence with well paid health personnel. We’ve resources!,” He adds.

His comments comes at the time there is a heated debate after the Limpopo MEC embarrassed a Zimbabwean patient awaiting surgery.

Zwnews