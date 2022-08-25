In neighbouring South Africa, they call him the Zimbabwean Blesser and he is synonymous with hosting lavish parties in yachts where he invites bevvies of beautiful girls, sipping expensive champagnes.

He is on record bragging that his lavish way of living will remain a constant until death and when he bounced back recently, South African men were at pains trying to hide their girlfriends so he does not steal them.

The Blesser, otherwise known as the African playboy or precisely Uncle Rowland, is a self-acclaimed business tycoon, born Isheanesu Rolen Muchegwa in the sleepy mining town of Zvishavane, southern Zimbabwe, some 53 years ago.

But, Uncle Rowland’s life was not as rosy as his present way of living portrays.

Background

Uncle Rowland’s father worked for meat processing parastatal Cold Storage Commission (CSC), and when he moved to the capital Harare, his father reportedly sent him to a top school where he was expelled while in Form 3 for placing a maths set compass on a teacher’s chair so it pricks their bum, per Buzz South Africa.

Intelligent but naughty. Uncle Rowland who could speak five languages, then moved to a government school, Mukai Primary School, in Highfield- an old, populous township in Harare.

After high school, Uncle Roland got a job at an insurance company but his naughty nature inherited from his schooling days caught up with him as he was involved in a marijuana deal.

Because of his dealings in mbanje, Uncle Roland was caught and jailed for two years.

After serving time, Roland started all over again, weighed down by a nasty criminal record.

It was now difficult for him to get a formal job again, considering that he had been arrested for drug possession.

Roland then started importing and reselling second-hand clothes. Zimbabweans buy clothes in Mozambique coming from Europe and the United States, then resale them.

Being the hustler that he is, Roland was persistent in making ends meet. He then met Victor Mereki, a fuel dealer, who introduced him to the petroleum business.

That’s when real money started streaming in.

He expanded his businesses and got to supply government departments in Zimbabwe and other SADC countries.

Now, Uncle Roland owns nightclubs, transportation, fuel and mining businesses.

The Zimbabwean blesser owns an eye-dropping mansion and a fleet of top-of-the-range vehicles.

To top it off, he is the king of lavish parties in South Africa.

online/Zwnews