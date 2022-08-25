Did you know that the man who played Salladhor Saan, a skilled pirate-lord and sellsail (mercenary) in 3 seasons of the highly acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones, was raised in Zimbabwe?

A son of Tanzanian parents who were medical practitioners, the revered actor, who was born Lucian Wiina Msamati on 5 March 1976 in England, attended Avondale Primary School in Harare after his parents migrated to the landlocked southern African nation from the densely forested East African country.

Earlier on, Msamati had begun his primary education at Olympio Primary School in Dar-es-Salaam.

After Avondale Primary School, the now 42-year old Msamati proceeded to Prince Edward Secondary School for his secondary education.

He then enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Degree in French and Portuguese in the year 1997.

The actor is the eldest in a family of four children.

Lucian Msamati on the Screen

Lucian Msamati’s involvement in theatre dates back to as far back as 1994 when he founded Over the Edge Theatre Company with several friends from school. The group’s living members still regroup periodically to perform plays in Zimbabwe and other countries.

Msamati wrote some of the productions they have performed.

After his graduation in 1997, he then became a freelance copy editor and a radio broadcaster.

Zwnews