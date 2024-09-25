The arrival of Starlink introduces robust competition to Zimbabwe’s internet market, however PowerTel Acting Managing Director Willard Nyagwande says they are not panicking over Starlink launch in Zimbabwe.

Nyagwande says PowerTel can match the speeds and affordability bar that could come with Starlink’s entry into the Zimbabwean market.

Nyagwande whose organization operates an optic fibre backbone network, implies that the $30 US unlimited access per month, is not something that they can not beat.

The Government of Zimbabwe recently licensed Starlink to operate in the country, a move that critics say is healthy for the market as will promote competition.

Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

Leveraging advanced satellites and user hardware coupled with deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world.

PowerTel Communications (Pvt) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), licensed by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) as a Class ‘A’ Internet Access Provider.

The company operates an optic fibre backbone network, an optic fibre distribution network and optic fibre and wireless access networks.

The company operates in the dynamic information and communication technology sector, offering amongst other services, the versatile Internet of Things (IoT) business that encompasses Powertrack Fleet Management solution & Transformer Monitoring Solutions.

It continues with its thrust on converged services provision that address the totality of our clients’ needs whilst positioning the organization for improved business profitability.

Powertel has a wide portfolio of products and services that addresses Business, Home and on-the-go solutions.